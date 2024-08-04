State of Emergency: Georgia prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all 159 Georgia counties in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby, a severe system predicted to become a hurricane soon.

Debby is forecast to make its way into Georgia by Monday, with tropical storm winds possible in the southern part of the state. Officials worry that could lead to dangerous conditions for motorists and residents, like downed trees, power lines and significant flooding.

The State Operations Center began working at full capacity at 7 a.m. on Aug. 4 as Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) monitored the storm.

By 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center announced that Debby was just 155 miles southwest of Tampa, moving north-northwest and 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned his constituents that Debby would hit the state "as probably a Category 1, but it could be a little bit more powerful than that."

"But we are absolutely going to see a lot of rainfall. We are going to see a lot of saturation. We are going to see flooding events. That is going to happen. There is also going to be power outages," the governor also said.

Tropical Storm Debby

"As our agency braces for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, we’d like to encourage all residents and visitors to pay attention to trusted news sources, weather alerts and local officials," said GEMA/HS Dir. Chris Stallings.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

Tropical Storm Debby heaviest rain could be in Georgia, South Carolina

Some of the heaviest rains could actually come next week along the Atlantic Coast from Jacksonville, Florida, through coastal regions of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The storm is expected to slow down after making landfall.

"We could see a stall or a meandering motion around coastal portions of the southeastern United States," National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said in a Saturday briefing. "So that’s going to exacerbate not just the rainfall risk, but also the potential for storm surge and some strong winds."

Flat Florida is prone to flooding even on sunny days, and the storm was predicted to bring a surge of 2 to 4 feet (0.6 to 1.2 meters) along most of the Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay, with a storm tide of up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) north of there in the sparsely populated Big Bend region.

Forecasters warned of "a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation" in a region that includes Hernando Beach, Crystal River, Steinhatchee and Cedar Key. Officials in Citrus and Levy counties ordered a mandatory evacuation of coastal areas, while those in Hernando, Manatee, Pasco and Taylor counties called for voluntary evacuations. Shelters opened in those and some other counties.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast estimated 21,000 people live in his county’s evacuation zone. Officials rescued 73 people from storm surge flooding during last year’s Hurricane Idalia. Prendergast said by phone that he hopes not to have a repeat with Debbie.

"After the storm surge does come in, we simply don’t have enough first responders in our agency and among the other first responders in the county to go in and rescue everybody that might need to be rescued," he said.

Flood safety tips

DON'T drive or walk through standing water

DON'T drive around barricades

DO stay away from downed power lines

DO prepare your cellar or basement to hold yourself or your family in case you need to seek underground protection

DO find a windowless, interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible in case underground shelter is not available to you

DO develop and communicate a plan , especially if you have children/older loved ones/pets, so that everyone is aware of what to do and where to go in the case of an emergency

DO build a kit filled with emergency items such as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries etc.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.