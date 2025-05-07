SCAD apologizes after active shooter alert test accidentally sent to students

article

SCAD officials are apologizing to students and staff after they sent out a false active shooter threat alert to the university's Atlanta and Savannah campuses.

The SCAD community received an accidental alert showing what you should do in the case of an active shooter situation on Tuesday.

What we know:

A school spokesperson told FOX 5 that the university was testing its emergency alert system.

Instead of a simple test, however, the message was accidentally sent in live mode.

Officials say there was no active threat, and they sent a follow-up message "immediately" to make sure students, faculty, and staff knew that they did not have to be worried.

What they're saying:

"We apologize for any stress or inconvenience this caused our community," the spokesperson told FOX 5. "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff are the university's top priorities."

What's next:

The university has reached out to students who were impacted by the message and is offering them support and counseling if needed.