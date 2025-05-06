REAL ID: Atlanta airport plans for travel changes as deadline approaches

The Brief Starting on Wednesday, your license or identification card will need to be REAL ID-compliant to fly domestically in the U.S. Officials at the Atalanta airport say they are prepared for the change and will have additional staff to answer any questions. Georgians who have a permanent driver's license or ID card issued after 2012 should already be REAL ID-compliant. You can check by looking for a black or gold star in the upper right corner.



The deadline to get a REAL ID is almost here, and officials at the Atlanta airport say they'll be ready for the big travel change.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport will have additional staff at key entry points to help travelers who may be unsure about the new requirements.

What is REAL ID?

What we know:

Starting on Wednesday, your license or identification card will need to be REAL ID-compliant to fly domestically in the U.S.

The federally mandated switch began after Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005. The change stems from a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission that the government set security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs at TSA checkpoints, federal facilities, and sensitive sites such as nuclear power plants.

The change was supposed to begin rolling out in 2008 but has faced repeated delays as states worked to implement the new policy.

Travelers wait in a security checkpoint line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

How do I know if I already have a REAL ID?

Dig deeper:

If you’ve gotten a new ID in the last few years, it could already be REAL ID-compliant.

A compliant ID is marked with a gold or black star in the upper right corner. In Georgia, any permanent driver's license or ID card issued after 2012 is already REAL ID-compliant.

There's good news for residents of the Peach State. The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) announced in March that the state has already achieved 99.9% REAL ID compliance. That means the vast majority of Georgia residents already have a compliant credential. Typically, only new drivers and individuals moving to Georgia need to obtain a REAL ID-compliant document.

If I don’t have a REAL ID, how do I get one?

What you can do:

To obtain a REAL ID in Georgia, you must apply in person at a Georgia DDS Customer Service Center and bring the following documents:

Proof of Identity: Certified birth certificate, valid U.S. passport, or Certificate of Naturalization

Proof of Social Security Number: Social Security card, W-2 form, SSA-1099 form, or a pay stub showing your full name and SSN

Proof of Georgia Residency: Two documents dated within the past six months (utility bill, bank statement, lease agreement)

Proof of Lawful Status: Non-citizens must present immigration documents confirming lawful U.S. presence

You can visit dds.georgia.gov to complete the necessary forms and check the required documentation before your visit. Appointments may fill up, so be sure to plan ahead.

For questions or help, you can call the Georgia DDS at 1-800-436-7442.

What they're saying:

Hartsfield-Jackson officials say anyone with questions on Wednesday will be directed to TSA for further assistance.

"As the world’s busiest airport, ATL has been committed to helping travelers understand and prepare for this important change," said ATL Airport General Manager Ricky Smith. "We encourage our passengers to check their IDs now and upgrade if needed to avoid inconveniences and travel delays."

If you already have a valid passport, you do not need a REAL ID to fly — but you must present your passport if your driver’s license is not compliant.