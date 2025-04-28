Georgia leads nation in REAL ID compliance ahead of May 7 deadline

article

The Brief Georgia has achieved 99.9% REAL ID compliance; most residents already have a compliant license. Starting May 7, 2025, only REAL ID-compliant licenses or passports will be accepted at TSA checkpoints. To get a REAL ID, visit a Georgia DDS office in person with proof of identity, Social Security number, and residency.



If you’ve been watching local or national news, you may have heard that the deadline for REAL ID enforcement is quickly approaching. Many Americans may need to act fast to update their driver’s licenses or ID cards before the May 7, 2025, deadline.

What we know:

The good news for Georgia residents? The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) announced in March that the state has already achieved 99.9% REAL ID compliance. That means the vast majority of Georgia residents already have a compliant credential. Typically, only new drivers and individuals moving to Georgia need to obtain a REAL ID-compliant document.

What is REAL ID?

The backstory:

The federally mandated switch began after Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the law establishes minimum security standards for state-issued IDs and licenses.

The change stems from a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission to tighten ID security at TSA checkpoints, federal facilities, and sensitive sites such as nuclear power plants.

In Georgia, any permanent driver's license or ID card issued after 2012 is already REAL ID-compliant.

What Happens When Enforcement Begins?

What's next:

Starting May 7, 2025, federal agencies — including the TSA — will only accept driver’s licenses and ID cards that are REAL ID-compliant for access to:

TSA airport security checkpoints

Federal buildings

Military bases

Nuclear facilities

A compliant ID is marked with a gold or black star in the upper right corner.

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDLs) issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are also acceptable alternatives, even though they may not have a star.

What If I Go to the Airport Without a REAL ID?

Why you should care:

Travelers who show a non-compliant state ID without an acceptable alternative (like a passport) may face:

Delays

Additional security screening

Possible denial of entry into the security checkpoint

Acceptable alternative IDs include:

U.S. Passport

DHS Trusted Traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI)

Canadian provincial driver’s license

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card

For a full list of acceptable identification, visit tsa.gov.

How Do You Get a REAL ID?

What you can do:

To obtain a REAL ID in Georgia, you must apply in person at a Georgia DDS Customer Service Center and bring the following documents:

Proof of Identity: Certified birth certificate, valid U.S. passport, or Certificate of Naturalization

Proof of Social Security Number: Social Security card, W-2 form, SSA-1099 form, or a pay stub showing your full name and SSN

Proof of Georgia Residency: Two documents dated within the past six months (utility bill, bank statement, lease agreement)

Proof of Lawful Status: Non-citizens must present immigration documents confirming lawful U.S. presence

Additional Tips

Plan Ahead: Appointments may fill up fast as the deadline approaches.

Prepare Your Documents: Ensure all documents are original or certified copies and written in English.

Use Online Resources: Visit dds.georgia.gov to complete necessary forms and check required documentation before your visit.

For questions or help, you can call the Georgia DDS at 1-800-436-7442.

Important Things to Know

If you already have a valid passport, you do not need a REAL ID to fly — but you must present your passport if your driver’s license is not compliant.

TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with an adult companion who has proper ID.

Not every driver’s license is automatically a REAL ID — you must apply for one and bring the required documents.