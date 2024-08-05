Generators and CO poisoning: A Cherokee County couple’s warning

As the stormy weather moves across the Southeast, many people will be using generators to keep the lights on. A Cherokee County couple is warning others about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning from recent generator use.

During last week's storms that hit Cherokee County, the family's carbon monoxide detector went off. They didn't realize it at the time, but the carbon monoxide levels in their home were in the danger zone.

"We could have all died easily. It was scary," said Kimberlie Pekez.

A strong storm knocked out power to the Cherokee County home of Marko and Kimberlie Pekez. A generator kept the air conditioning on to keep the family of six and the dog comfortable. They had just settled in for the night when their carbon monoxide detector went off.

"I went outside and turned the generator off immediately because I had a feeling that's what it was," said Marko Pekez.

Their alarm system alerted 911.

"We got dispatched out for a CO alarm," said Cherokee County Fire Capt. Justin Williams.

Firefighters knew power was out in the area, and many were using generators. They immediately started testing carbon monoxide levels in the home.

"It is a colorless, odorless gas so you can't smell it. At high levels it can be dangerous," said Capt. Williams.

The carbon monoxide was at a lethal level. The family was told to evacuate.

Fire officials believe the exhaust from the generator got into the home.

"The exhaust got into our soffits, which leaked into our floorboards and into the house," said Marko.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The Pekez family is warning about carbon monoxide poisoning after their generator made them sick during last week’s storms. (FOX 5)

The Pekezes say their son was getting dizzy, and their daughter was getting headaches. Firefighters monitored them to make sure they were okay.

"It still chokes me up thinking about it," said Kimberlie.

Kimberlie warns others to regularly test their carbon monoxide detectors. She says if the alarm goes off, trust it. Open the windows, get outside, call 911, and let the firefighters take it from there.

"They saved our lives without a doubt," said Kimberlie.

Firefighters say test the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector just like you would your smoke detector. They say if the detectors are more than 10 years old, you probably need a new one.