Man with knife robs woman on Atlanta Beltline trail, police say

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding two men believed to be connected with an armed robbery on the Beltline.

Investigators say the robbery happened on April 27 in an area of the Beltline Westside Trail near Langhorn Street.

What we know:

The victim told responding officers that she was walking on the Beltline that afternoon when she was approached by a man.

The man reportedly pulled out a knife and "forcefully took her purse" before fleeing the area, police say.

Authorities say the woman was injured in the robbery but did not need medical assistance.

What we don't know:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A photo of the two men Atlanta police consider suspects in an armed robbery on the Beltline. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators shared photos taken from security cameras of two men they are considering suspects in the case.

One of the men was wearing a black hat with a red brim, a black shirt, black ripped pants, and was riding a black bike.

The other man had his black shirt tied around his neck and a black jacket around his waist. He was wearing white pants and black shoes. Another photo shows him with a blue bike.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.