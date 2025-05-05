DeKalb County investigates shooting and stabbing on Shamrock Drive
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting and a stabbing are under investigation in DeKalb County.
It happened Monday evening at a home along Shamrock Drive near Saratoga Drive.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find one person shot and a second person with stab wounds.
The person who was shot suffered serious injuries.
The stab wounds would prove minor.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The violent incident remains under investigation.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.