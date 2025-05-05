DeKalb County investigates shooting and stabbing on Shamrock Drive

article

A shooting and a stabbing are under investigation in DeKalb County.

It happened Monday evening at a home along Shamrock Drive near Saratoga Drive.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find one person shot and a second person with stab wounds.

The person who was shot suffered serious injuries.

The stab wounds would prove minor.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The violent incident remains under investigation.