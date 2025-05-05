Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County investigates shooting and stabbing on Shamrock Drive

Published  May 5, 2025 10:50pm EDT
DeKalb County
DeKalb County police investigate an incident were a person was stabbed and another shot at a home along Shamrock Drive on May 5, 2025. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting and a stabbing are under investigation in DeKalb County.

It happened Monday evening at a home along Shamrock Drive near Saratoga Drive.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find one person shot and a second person with stab wounds.

The person who was shot suffered serious injuries.

The stab wounds would prove minor.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The violent incident remains under investigation.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article. 

