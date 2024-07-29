Is Megan Thee Stallion performing at Kamala Harris' Atlanta rally?

article

Megan Thee Stallion and the Atlanta Hotties are getting political. The Houston rapper may have just announced she'll be performing at 2024 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris' rally in Atlanta on Tuesday.

This will be Harris' first appearance in Georgia since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race and endorsed Harris as his replacement. It will be Megan's first time back after making up for a series of "Hot Girl Summer Tour" performances that were postponed by the Midtown and downtown Atlanta water main breaks.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Florida's new 6-week abortion ban during an even the Prime Osborn Convention Center on May 01, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Harris' campaign has been making a big effort to reach younger voters, confusing older crowds when she tipped her hat to British pop star Charlie XCX' new "brat" album, uploading a bright green X banner that read "kamala hq."

"Kamala IS brat," Charlie XCX responded.

Over the weekend, she also posted a special TikTok collaboration with *NSYNC's Lance Bass in which he asked her "Hey Kamala, what are we gonna say to Donald Trump in November?" She responded: "Bye, bye, bye."

Now, super-fans are wondering whether Megan just insinuated she would be making her way back to the Peach State to endorse Harris, and maybe even perform for her.

"ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW," the rapper captioned a newly posted Instagram picture of herself with the words ‘ATL / KAMALA / MEGAN THEE STALLION / 7:30 PM ET’ printed on it.

FOX 5 Atlanta received word that Harris' rally would begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Is it possible that Thee Hot Girl Coach, herself, will be in attendance? Only time will tell.

FOX 5 Atlanta plans to stream Harris' speech on Facebook, YouTube and the FOX Local App.

The Democratic Party could officially nominate the vice president as their candidate as early as August 1.