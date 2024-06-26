Megan Thee Stallion adds third Atlanta stop to Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024

article

Megan Thee Stallion is avenging the Atlanta hotties who were forced to miss her back-to-back concerts in the Peach State due to an untimely series of water main breaks throughout the metro Atlanta area.

The Houston rapper announced a new tour date on her Instagram account. She and Memphis rapper Glorilla will return to State Farm Arena on July 2 to perform for everyone who missed her in June.

The "Hot Girl Coach" was originally scheduled to perform May 31 and June 1, but both concerts were canceled within an hour of doors opening after pipes due to the water main breaks around downtown, Midtown and other parts of the metro area.

"I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol," Megan Thee Stallion said the first night.

Fans who came in from out of town or took off work to see her were disappointed with the postponed dates of June 2 and 3. Many couldn't make them.

She said the new tickets would go on sale at noon, local time.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Toyota Center on June 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The duo also added another tour date for Charlotte, North Carolina. They'll perform together at PNC Music Pavilion on July 3.

Megan will finish out her tour performing solo at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 1.