LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued across North Georgia

The Brief A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of North Georgia, including numerous counties, through midnight. Strong storms are expected Thursday night as a weather system moves into Georgia, with risks of damaging winds, hail, and a low chance of tornadoes. Severe weather could persist into early Friday morning, with wind gusts potentially reaching 60 miles per hour, especially in metro Atlanta.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of North Georgia through midnight.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring the threat of isolated severe storms.

What we know:

The watch area includes Banks, Towns, White, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield, and Union counties.

Local perspective:

Here is the latest:

5:25 p.m. - FOX 5 Live VIPIR has been tracking a strong thunderstorm about seven miles west of Clayton, or about five miles north of Lake Burton. It was heading east at 30 mph with the potential of dumping penny size hail and with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

5 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for eastern Cherokee County and northwestern Clay County in southwestern North Carolina until 5:45 p.m. According to FOX 5 Live VIPIR, a severe thunderstorm was located near Murphy, moving east at 20 mph. Winds with 60 mph gusts and half dollar size hail is possible.

What they're saying:

North and central Georgia residents could see strong storms Thursday night as a weather system currently affecting the Tennessee Valley and Kentucky moves south and east, according to FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.

"This afternoon across the Tennessee Valley and up through Kentucky, you see just kind of a wide dispersal of storm cells," Stacey said. "Many of them are warned right now, meaning that they are likely producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles an hour, or potentially even dropping some hail."

That system is expected to gradually push into Georgia by sunset, bringing scattered thunderstorms, potentially severe, into the overnight hours.

Stacey said isolated showers had already formed near the South Carolina state line earlier in the day, but no lightning or thunder was associated with those early cells. "Around the metro area, no issues right now," he said. "So if you do need to get something done outside... no need to stop because the timing of today’s weather is really more sunset or post-sunset driven."

As the evening progresses, the threat of damaging winds and quarter-sized hail increases. "There will be thunder, lightning associated with these cells. There's a low, but still not a non-zero risk for tornadoes," Stacey added.

Timeline:

While early forecast models showed storms developing over the metro area by 5 p.m., Stacey said he wasn’t seeing signs of that yet. By 10 p.m., he said scattered storms were expected to break out mainly in East and Middle Georgia.

"Some neighborhoods will get some light showers, but there will be some cells that definitely grab our attention," Stacey said. "Those could end up being the severe cells as we get into the midnight period."

By around 2 a.m. Friday, severe weather could still linger with isolated storms — the "lone rangers" Stacey warned could still pack a punch.

"They're small but mighty," he said. "Just because everybody’s not getting it doesn’t mean that those who end up getting it are not getting the worst of it."

Dig deeper:

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour overnight, especially in metro Atlanta and southward. "We could easily find gusts topping 40 miles an hour," Stacey said. "Once again, you could get up to 60 mile per hour gusts, which would of course be severe winds."

Friday morning is expected to bring calmer conditions, though some trees may be down from overnight storms. A brief dry spell is forecast before more rain returns Saturday.

"It’s more of a rain and cool event," Stacey said of Saturday’s forecast, with high temperatures remaining in the 60s. "Mother’s Day, looking slightly better but still damp, and we’ll keep that trend going until Wednesday."

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.