Repairs continue Saturday morning on water pipes in Atlanta; closures announced

In the past 24 hours, Atlanta has been gripped by a series of water main breaks, disrupting the lives of thousands of residents, businesses, government offices, and attractions across the city.

The chaos began when a water main break occurred at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW and James P Brawley Drive, leading to the closure of all attractions in downtown Atlanta last night.

The second incident occurred at the intersection of 11th and West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. FOX 5 Atlanta was on the scene early Saturday morning as water continued gushing into the street.

Another potential break was reported on Atlantic Drive, further exacerbating the situation.

Residents living near the affected areas expressed frustration to FOX 5 Atlanta over the lack of water and uncertainty regarding when services would be restored.

Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management issued a Boil Water Advisory just after 2 p.m. Friday "out of an abundance of caution" after the first major break and halted water service at 5 p.m. Friday in much of Atlanta, including all of downtown, as part of the repair process.

What areas are impacted?

Affected areas included northwest Atlanta, downtown Atlanta, and East Atlanta.

Map of the impacted area in Atlanta from water main break (Department of Watershed Management).

Businesses and restaurants in Little Five Points, Downtown, Grant Park, Old Fourth Ward, the West End, East Atlanta, Midtown, Inman Park and Candler Park were all forced to close due to water outages or low water pressure.

Closures and cancelations

Several MARTA stations were also impacted on Friday, including West End, Lakewood, Five Points, Georgia State, King Memorial, Inman Park, Candler Park, Bankhead and College Park. At 7:45 a.m. Saturday, they posted on social media that the same stations are still affected by the water outage.

Megan Thee Stallion's concert was canceled on Friday night and Georgia Aquarium was forced to close for the day. Grady Memorial Hospital and City Hall were also impacted.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, World of Coca-Cola and College Football Hall of Fame were also closed on Friday. It is also unknown at this time if they will be open Saturday.

Several Fulton County libraries were also closed on Friday and are closed again Saturday. Libraries include: Auburn Avenue Research Library, Central Library, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Louise Watley @ Southeast, Mechanicsville, Metropolitan, Washington Park and West End.

Georgia Aquarium posted on social media shortly before 9 a.m. that it will be closed Saturday. It was also forced to close on Friday.

Megan Thee Stallion is also scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena on Saturday night. On Friday, they said that the concert was still scheduled to take place. However, fans should keep an eye open for any announcements.

The Carter Presidential Library has announced the museum will be closed Saturday because of the water issue.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has also announced the cancelation of an event on Saturday.

And although ZOO Atlanta was forced to close early on Friday, they have announced they will be open on Saturday.

A watch party for a women's soccer game at Fado Irish Pub in Midtown Atlanta is still on schedule at the moment. However, they are advising fans to keep an eye on social media.

Atlanta United is scheduled to play Charlotte FC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was also impacted on Friday. At this time, it does not appear that an announcement has been made related to the game. However, fans should keep an eye on social media and their inboxes in case repairs are not made in time and the game is canceled.

When will it be fixed?

Atlanta Watershed Management has not posted any updates on its social media accounts as of 8 a.m. Saturday. Their last post on social media was at 10:15 p.m. Friday night. Additionally, as of 9:14 a.m. Saturday, their website has been unavailable for approximately an hour.

At this time, it is unknown when the issues will be resolved.

Atlanta Watershed Management were posting updates on its website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Friday.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.