Atlanta businesses await mayor's $5 million relief amid water crisis

Help may soon be on the way for many Atlanta businesses that report thousands of dollars in losses following a series of water main breaks. But some small businesses say they need help now.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city would establish a $5-million financial relief fund for businesses that have been affected by the water crisis on Monday.

Spewing water and lost revenue has been a toxic combination for so many Atlanta businesses affected by the water crisis.

"For me everyday matters," Trinket Lewis, owner of Morelyfe Juice, commented.

From Morelyfe Juice Company on Cascade Road to the Eleventh Street Pub in Midtown, the water main breaks have taken a huge toll on many businesses.

"Over the last three days, our sales have decreased between 58 to 62%, which means I've had to call everyone off," owner Trinket Lewis confided.

At least the juice bar doors remained open with fewer employees and no running water.

That was not the case at the Eleventh Street Pub. Flying debris from the roadway burst the front window at the popular pub, forcing the doors to close for weeks, if not months.

"We are still trying to assess the damage. We got a team coming out to see how much mold occurred will have to do mold remediation, and I have no idea when we will be able to reopen," Mike Taylor with Eleventh Street Pub expressed.

Mayor Andre Dickens' $5 million emergency fund is making its way through city channels and may take a while.

A local attorney says suing the city may be difficult to do due to immunity issues but if you can prove the problem was longstanding, there may be a loophole.

"You just get straight to hey you knew this was a problem. You've known about it. You maintained a nuisance and the nuisance you have maintained has cost my business a certain amount of loss which you then have to document," Attorney Bruce Hagen explained.

Attorney Hagan says the best and easiest way to recoup your money is through a "business Interruption" policy which many business owners secured after the pandemic.