Fulton County leaders considering banning cell phones, smart devices in schools

Fulton County Schools could ban smart devices like cell phones and smartwatches when students come back to class after summer vacation.

The new potential policy change was brought up at a board meeting on Monday.

What we know:

If enacted, the policy change would prohibit the use of personal electronic devices for students in grades K-9 during the school day.

High school students would have to put their phones up during instructional time, but would be allowed to carry their devices at other points in the day.

Students would also be discouraged from using electronic devices on the school bus, with inappropriate use possibly resulting in disciplinary action.

There would be exceptions to the rule for students that have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), Section 504 plan, or medical plan that explicitly mandates the use of a personal electronic device for medical or educational purposes.

The electronic devices that would be affected by the policy change include personal laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, smart glasses, headphones, and other devices that can send messages or allow access to social media.

To assuage parents' fears over situations that involve contacting their children, the policy would require schools to "establish clear communication protocols that require parents or guardians who need to communicate with their student during the school day to contact the school directly."

Dig deeper:

Officials say the proposed change would align with Georgia's recently-passed Distraction-Free Education Act.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill, which would prohibit students K-8 across the state from accessing their personal electronic devices during school hours.

The Marietta City School District, DeKalb County School District, and Atlanta Public Schools already require students to secure their phones in lockers or pouches during the school day.

What's next:

If the board approves the change, it will go into effect in August.