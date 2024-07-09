Cellphone ban: DeKalb County Schools approves $400K for smartphone pouch pilot program

The DeKalb County School Board voted to spend $400,000 on a smartphone pouch pilot program during its meeting on Monday.

The pilot program will launch in five middle and five high schools across the county, impacting about 13,000 students.

What is a Yondr case?

Yondr pouches, which have seen heavy use in the entertainment industry, are now making their way into the schools. The simple design allows for students to lock their phones while maintaining possession of them. Students must turn their phones off before placing them into the pouches.

The pouches are magnetically sealed by a base. In DeKalb County, each school will have at least 20 unlocking bases. Students or staff can also unscrew the cases manually.

The goal is to help create a distraction-free environment.

In addition to phones, schools will receive medical pouches, which utilize Velcro, to help students who take vital medication throughout the day, including students with diabetes.

Phone pouches for school: Do they work?

The board heard from Dr. Darnell T. Logan, Director of Student Relations in the Division of Wrap-Around Services, during Monday's meeting. The presentation stated that 84% of students saw a change in student engagement, 72% saw a positive change in student behavior, and 68% saw changes in academic performance. The data was collected from 1,200 school partners who have implemented the program.

Yondr reports in a recent survey of 370 school partners, there was an 86% positive impact on student safety and wellness.

Which DeKalb County Schools get Yondr pouches?

Five middle schools and five high schools will be part of the pilot program. Additionally, three schools will be part of the cellphone locker pilot program.

Those schools include:

Salem Middle School

Henderson Middle School

Sequoyah Middle School

Lithonia Middle School

Tucker Middle School

Martin Luther King, Jr., High School

Lakeside High School

Cross Keys High School

Tucker High School

Miller Grove, Druid Hills, and Chapel Hill middle schools will be part of the cellphone locker pilot program.

The school district noted the students' diversity at the selected schools to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the program's impact.

DeKalb County Schools’ cellphone locker pilot program

The DeKalb County School Board also voted on Monday to implement a cellphone locker pilot program requiring students to put their phones in a locker before class starts. The students can then pick the device back up at the end of the period.

Again, students will be required to power down their cellphone before turning the device in to the faculty.

Marietta City Schools cellphone ban will be put to a vote on June 18, 2024.

Two board members expressed concerns about successfully engaging parents with the plan. Additionally, one board member anticipated that students might continue to use their laptops or smartwatches to access social media during the school day.

Other metro Atlanta school districts target cellphones

In June, the Marietta City School Board unanimously voted to ban cellphones in schools. The district is also taking advantage of the Yondr system.

Several other school districts have considered moving towards banning cellphones, but nothing as significant as the district-wide measure being implemented by Marietta City Schools.