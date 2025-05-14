Sinkhole opens up in downtown Atlanta, disrupting traffic

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A sinkhole opened up along Shirley Franklin Boulevard SW, formerly known as Central Avenue, in between Rawson Street SW and Memorial Drive SW, in downtown Atlanta on May 14, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A sinkhole opened on Wednesday in downtown Atlanta along Shirley Franklin Boulevard SW. Three northbound lanes are closed, with traffic control measures in place to manage flow. The cause of the sinkhole is unknown, and there is no estimated completion time for repairs.



Crews with the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management are working to repair a sinkhole that opened on Wednesday in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

The sinkhole formed along Shirley Franklin Boulevard SW, formerly known as Central Avenue, between Rawson Street SW and Memorial Drive SW.

Three northbound lanes have been closed as a result, with two lanes remaining open to allow traffic through.

Traffic control measures are in place to help direct drivers safely around the affected area.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what caused the sinkhole.

There has been no estimate on when the repairs will be completed.