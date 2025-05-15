Man arrested for trying to bring stolen gun into Truist Park, police say

article

The Brief Cobb County police have arrested a man accused of trying to get into a Braves game with a stolen gun. Police say Joshua Faison was caught with the pistol after triggering the magnetometer at one of the stadium's gates. He's now facing a felony charge.



A man is in police custody after he allegedly tried to enter Truist Park with a stolen gun earlier this month.

A report from the Cobb County Police Department says the man was caught at one of the stadium's entry gates.

What we know:

Investigators say 29-year-old Fayetteville resident Joshua Faison arrived at Truist Park for the May 6 game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

While Faison was trying to get into the stadium, officials say security officers noticed that the bag he was carrying set off the magnetometer.

When they checked the bag, the officers reportedly found a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol. They later learned it had been stolen after checking the weapon's serial number.

Faison was taken into custody. Jail records obtained by FOX 5 show that he is charged with theft by receiving a firearm, a felony.

What's next:

Faison remains in custody at the Cobb County Detention Center without bond.