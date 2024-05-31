Atlanta water main break: Fulton County government offices closed as crews make repairs

article

A large water main break has caused customers across Atlanta to be without water and forced the closure of several government offices and businesses in the downtown area.

According to Atlanta Watershed Management, a 32-inch water main broke near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW and J.P. Brawley Drive. The break is causing a water outage and/or low water pressure throughout the downtown service area.

Atlanta water main break: What's closed?

Fulton County government offices

Atlanta City Hall

Georgia Aquarium

College Football Hall of Fame

Elective, non-urgent procedures/appointments canceled at Grady Memorial Hospital

The break has forced the closure of the Fulton County offices in downtown, including the Fulton County Government Center and Courthouse. The Helene Mills Senior Center, the Tax Assessors’ office at Peachtree Center, the Office of the Public Defender, and libraries n the area are also closed.

Various businesses in the downtown area, including the Georgia Aquarium and the College Football Hall of Fame have been impacted. Aquarium officials confirmed the outage was not impacting any of the animals, but that they were closed for the day while crews address the issue.

Officials at Grady Memorial Hospital, through a statement, said the hospital was also impacted by the break. They said all elective and non-urgent procedures and appointments were being canceled.



"Grady is experiencing low water pressure due to a water main break in the City of Atlanta," the statement reads. "Hospital leadership and our facilities team are working diligently to mitigate the issues. To ensure patient safety, we have decided to cancel all elective and non-urgent procedures and appointments. Affected patients will be notified and appointments will be rescheduled for a later date."

Officials confirmed Atlanta City Hall has also been impacted.

When will the water main break be repaired?

Watershed Management said it has crews working to repair the break.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene where multiple crews could be seen trying to address the break. Gallons of water could be seen pouring out from the roadway. Excavators could also be seen.

Atlanta Watershed Management has not yet released an estimated time when repairs will be completed. FOX 5 will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest updates as they become available.

