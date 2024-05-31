Midtown Atlanta water main break: Second major break in one day

The Atlanta Watershed Management has reported a second major water main break, this time in Midtown.

Water was cascading from the roadway at 11th Street at West Peachtree Street on Friday night.

Atlanta police officers have blocked the intersection off.

The break appears to have caused the road to erode and a cave in.

Water in the pressure is being impacted, residents say.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A second major water main break, this time on 11th Street at West Peachtree Road in Midtown Atlanta, on May 31, 2024. (FOX 5)

It was not clear how it was affecting nearby businesses.

Water officials say they are investigating the break and are trying to determine the size of the pipe.

Earlier in the day on Friday, a massive water main break in Vine City forced a boil water advisory and citywide shutdown.

