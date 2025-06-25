Chef Robert Irvine talks about Ruck & BBQ Bash at Camp Southern Ground

The Brief Chef Robert Irvine joins Camp Southern Ground’s Ruck & BBQ Bash on Saturday to serve a comfort food feast for veterans and their families. The event includes a ruck march, games, live music, and BBQ, bringing the community together in support of post-9/11 veterans. Hosted by Zac Brown’s nonprofit, the event promotes healing, connection, and military family support.



This Saturday, June 28, Camp Southern Ground will host its largest-ever Ruck & BBQ Bash, a celebration of veterans and their families featuring fitness, fun, and food—with a special appearance from celebrity chef and military advocate Robert Irvine.

Held on the scenic campus of the nonprofit camp founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, the annual event centers around community-building and post-service wellness for post-9/11 veterans. The day kicks off with "The Ruck," a family-friendly fitness challenge at 8:30 a.m., followed by live music, games, and a BBQ feast served up by Irvine and his team from the Robert Irvine Foundation.

In an interview with FOX 5 Digital, Irvine shared his passion for the event and why supporting veterans through food is a core part of his mission.

"It’s a great event. We’re helping lots of people, which is more important than the event itself," he said.

Camp Southern Ground, which supports military families through wellness programs, mental health resources, and community meals, is preparing to serve over 400 guests—but for Irvine, that’s just another day. "Every week, twice a week, somewhere around the world, we feed between 303,000 service members and their families."

The event’s curated menu includes comfort food staples like brisket burnt ends, Cajun-roasted chicken, carnitas, bacon mac and cheese, and salads made with produce grown onsite at Camp Southern Ground.

"Comfort food always brings them to relax, to think of home, to drop their defenses," said Irvine, emphasizing how meals foster camaraderie and open dialogue among veterans.

The Ruck & BBQ Bash reflects the broader mission of both Camp Southern Ground and the Robert Irvine Foundation: honoring the service and sacrifice of military families while providing opportunities for healing and connection.

"This is something for the whole family," Irvine said. "We can incorporate the spouses, the kids, and really make them feel a part of what is… somewhat of a lonely journey when your spouse or significant other is deployed."

Beyond the kitchen, Irvine is known for his philanthropic dedication, frequently traveling to visit active-duty service members, host wellness hikes, and offer mobility devices or support grants to those in need.

"We bring attention to things that need to be recognized and brought back to reality," he said. "Even if it’s just to call somebody and talk or yell at me—I’m a good listener."

The Ruck & BBQ Bash is open to the public and free for spectators. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with food and festivities beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville. Cost is $25 (military) or $50 (non-military) to participate in the ruck. That price also includes a T-shirt and the BBQ. For more information, visit campsouthernground.org or robertirvinefoundation.org.

Background:

Chef Robert Irvine is a celebrity chef, author, philanthropist, and former member of the British Royal Navy. Best known for hosting the long-running Food Network series Restaurant: Impossible, Irvine has built a reputation for blending culinary expertise with a deep commitment to service.

He is the founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports active-duty service members, veterans, and their families through programs focused on health, wellness, and resilience. Irvine travels extensively, often cooking for thousands of troops around the world, and leads initiatives such as meal service events, veteran wellness hikes, and support for wounded warriors.

With a culinary career spanning decades and a passion for giving back, Irvine has become a respected advocate for the military community—using food as a tool for connection, healing, and gratitude.

Camp Southern Ground is a nonprofit organization founded by Grammy-winning musician Zac Brown with a mission to support the health, wellness, and development of children and veterans. Located on over 400 acres in Fayetteville, Georgia, the camp was envisioned as a place where people of all abilities, backgrounds, and walks of life could come together to learn, grow, and heal.

During the summer, Camp Southern Ground hosts inclusive camps for children, including those with neurodevelopmental differences, social or emotional challenges, and those from military families. The camp emphasizes outdoor education, personal development, and community-building.

Outside of the summer season, the camp runs Warrior Programs—free, evidence-based programs designed to help post-9/11 veterans navigate the difficult transition to civilian life. These programs focus on mental health, purpose, and connection, often incorporating physical fitness, nutrition, and therapeutic activities.