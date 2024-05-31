Megan Thee Stallion's Atlanta concert Friday night postponed amidst water main crisis

article

The Megan Thee Stallion concert scheduled for Friday night at State Farm Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing water main break and outage.

The performance will be moved to Sunday with all tickets being honored for that date.

On the artist's X page, formerly Twitter, she wrote in part:

"I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol. Tonight’s show is rescheduled for THIS SUNDAY June 2nd,2024."

She added that she is praying for all those impacted by the water outage.

As of Friday afternoon, the "Hot Girl Summer Tour" is scheduled to happen on Saturday as planned, but that could change if the water issue is not resolved.

What is the Hot Girl Summer Tour?

Megan Thee Stallion, the three-time Grammy award-winning superstar, announced in March her "Hot Girl Summer Tour," a massive 31-city trek produced by Live Nation. The singer had previously announced that Atlanta would be on the list.

This tour marks Megan's first-ever headlining tour in arenas globally. Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will serve as a special guest. The Memphis-born hitmaker, who has delivered award-winning hits such as "Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B)," "FNF" and "Yeah Glo!," will join Megan on the domestic leg of the tour.