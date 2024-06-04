Portion of West Peachtree Street closed for water main repairs | Here’s how to get around it

The city of Atlanta is closing West Peachtree Street from 10th Street NE to 12th Street NE until repairs on a broken water main are completed.

The street closure is effective immediately.

Access to the bike lane and sidewalk on the east side of the roadway will be restricted because of ongoing construction.

The west side sidewalk along West Peachtree Street remains open and accessible to the public past 12th Street NE. However, it is closed from 10th Street NE to 12th Street NE, where repair work is currently underway.

To ensure the safety of both work crews and the public, authorities are urging pedestrians, e-scooter riders, and bicyclists to avoid entering the construction area between 10th Street NE and 12th Street NE. The construction zone must be kept clear of all types of traffic as crews work diligently to repair the water main and restore water services to the surrounding community.

Here is how to get around the closure:

Traveling North on West Peachtree St NW

Turn Right on 10th St NE

Turn Left on Peachtree St NE

Turn Left on 14th St NE

Turn RIGHT on West Peachtree St NW

Traveling East on 10th St attempting turn left onto West Peachtree St NW

Bypass West Peachtree St NW

Turn Left on Peachtree St NE

Turn Left on 14th St NE

Tum Right on West Peachtree St NW

Traveling West on 10th St attempting turn right onto West Peachtree St NW

Turn Right on Peachtree St NE

Turn Left on 14th St NE

Tum Right on West Peachtree St NW