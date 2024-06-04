Expand / Collapse search

Portion of West Peachtree Street closed for water main repairs | Here’s how to get around it

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 4, 2024 5:07pm EDT
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta water crisis leaks into day 5

It's day five of water issues in the city of Atlanta as crews continue their work to repair a water main break in Midtown that's still leaving many without water. Mayor Andre Dickens calling in the Army Corps of Engineers to help.

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is closing West Peachtree Street from 10th Street NE to 12th Street NE until repairs on a broken water main are completed. 

The street closure is effective immediately.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE ATLANTA WATER CRISIS

Access to the bike lane and sidewalk on the east side of the roadway will be restricted because of ongoing construction.

The west side sidewalk along West Peachtree Street remains open and accessible to the public past 12th Street NE. However, it is closed from 10th Street NE to 12th Street NE, where repair work is currently underway. 

Atlanta water woes impact some businesses harder

Help may soon be on the way for many Atlanta businesses who report thousands of dollars in losses following a series of water main breaks. But some small businesses say they need help now. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city will establish a $5-million financial relief fund for businesses that have been affected by the water crisis.

To ensure the safety of both work crews and the public, authorities are urging pedestrians, e-scooter riders, and bicyclists to avoid entering the construction area between 10th Street NE and 12th Street NE. The construction zone must be kept clear of all types of traffic as crews work diligently to repair the water main and restore water services to the surrounding community. 

Here is how to get around the closure:

Traveling North on West Peachtree St NW 
Turn Right on 10th St NE 
Turn Left on Peachtree St NE 
Turn Left on 14th St NE 
Turn RIGHT on West Peachtree St NW

Traveling East on 10th St attempting turn left onto West Peachtree St NW 
Bypass West Peachtree St NW 
Turn Left on Peachtree St NE 
Turn Left on 14th St NE 
Tum Right on West Peachtree St NW

Traveling West on 10th St attempting turn right onto West Peachtree St NW 
Turn Right on Peachtree St NE 
Turn Left on 14th St NE 
Tum Right on West Peachtree St NW