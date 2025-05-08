Atlanta's Catholic leadership react to selection of American for pope

The Brief The Archdiocese of Atlanta held a watch party as Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in history. Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer called the moment unexpected and historic. Pope Leo XIV, from the Augustinian order, previously led the Vatican’s Office of Bishops and spent much of his ministry in Peru.



Excitement and pride filled the offices of the Archdiocese of Atlanta on Thursday as staff and clergy gathered to witness a moment of history: the announcement of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American ever elected to lead the Catholic Church.

What began as a regular meeting at the archdiocese’s Smyrna headquarters quickly turned into a watch party as the white smoke from the Vatican signaled that the conclave had chosen a new pope. Moments later, the historic announcement was made.

What they're saying:

Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer addressed the significance of the moment, calling it both monumental and unexpected.

What we know:

Pope Leo XIV, a member of the Augustinian order, spent much of his pastoral career ministering in Peru and previously led the Vatican’s powerful Office of Bishops. The Augustinians emphasize community and unity, guided by the principle: "live together in harmony, being one of mind and one heart on the way to God."

In celebration of the historic appointment, the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta planned a special service Thursday evening.

What's next:

For the Archdiocese of Atlanta and Catholics across the U.S., the elevation of an American to the papacy is a moment of pride and reflection—an event sure to remain at the center of conversation for days to come.