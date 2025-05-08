Atlanta's Catholic leadership react to selection of American for pope
ATLANTA - Excitement and pride filled the offices of the Archdiocese of Atlanta on Thursday as staff and clergy gathered to witness a moment of history: the announcement of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American ever elected to lead the Catholic Church.
What began as a regular meeting at the archdiocese’s Smyrna headquarters quickly turned into a watch party as the white smoke from the Vatican signaled that the conclave had chosen a new pope. Moments later, the historic announcement was made.
RELATED STORIES
- Who is Cardinal Robert Prevost? Leo XIV is first American pope
- First American pope: The world reacts
- Robert Prevost elected as new pope, will take the name Leo XIV
What they're saying:
Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer addressed the significance of the moment, calling it both monumental and unexpected.
What we know:
Pope Leo XIV, a member of the Augustinian order, spent much of his pastoral career ministering in Peru and previously led the Vatican’s powerful Office of Bishops. The Augustinians emphasize community and unity, guided by the principle: "live together in harmony, being one of mind and one heart on the way to God."
In celebration of the historic appointment, the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta planned a special service Thursday evening.
What's next:
For the Archdiocese of Atlanta and Catholics across the U.S., the elevation of an American to the papacy is a moment of pride and reflection—an event sure to remain at the center of conversation for days to come.