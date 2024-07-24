Kamala Harris wins over Georgia Democrats: 'Georgia is all in'

Georgia Democrats rallied in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, at Liberty Plaza on Wednesday.

"We are here to make it clear that Georgia is all in on Vice President Kamala Harris," Democratic State Sen. Jason Esteves told reporters during a news conference in Downtown Atlanta.

The group is re-energized with VP Harris at the top of the ticket.

"It re-invigorated voters all across the Democratic base and we are so excited," explained Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

Georgia made history when President Joe Biden won the swing state in 2020.

State Democrats vow they'll keep Georgia blue by electing Harris president in 2024.

"On Monday, the Georgia Democratic Party announced its 2024 convention delegation had unanimously endorsed VP Harris," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond told enthusiastic supporters.

Former President Donald Trump was leading President Biden in polling of likely Georgia voters before Biden dropped out of the race.

A recent AJC poll conducted just hours after Biden withdrew showed Trump with a 5% lead over Vice President Harris.

"We are cautiously optimistic about our chances here in Georgia. It is a battleground state. We have alot of work to do," Georgia RNC Chairman Josh McKoon told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

McKoon said the GOP's ground game won't change.

"Our plan is a fairly simple one," said McKoon. "It is to get base Republicans out to vote early, so we can focus on those low propensity and persuadable voters in the closing days and weeks of the campaign. I think if we are able to execute on that strategy President Trump will win Georgia."