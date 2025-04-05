Man shot in the face in Midtown

A man who was shot in the face late Friday night managed to get himself to the hospital, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officials say the 28-year-old victim was shot at 1400 West Peachtree Street NW, which is the address listed online for Ascent Midtown apartments.

Police got in touch with him at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 11 p.m.

The police department's Aggravated Assault Unit is now looking into the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.