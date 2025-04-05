Body found in Lamar County may be connected to missing Barnesville man, GBI says

Human remains were found in Lamar County over the weekend. Officials say they have reason to believe they may belong to an 85-year-old Barnesville man who has been missing since March.

What we know:

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office has requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Charles Raymond Trice, 85, went missing in March. The GBI has been working alongside Lamar County deputies ever since to find him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What's next:

Autopsy results should come back soon to determine whether the remains belong to Trice.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 470-704-7764 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.