Kamala Harris holds first rally in Atlanta as Democratic presumptive nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris is making her first stop in Atlanta as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday.

Harris landed late Tuesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of an evening rally.

She then visited Pascal's, a famous soul food restaurant in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood known as a meeting place for notable entertainers, politicians, and business people.

She was seen taking pictures with patrons and shaking hands.

This is Harris’s first visit since President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 race. She has visited about a half-dozen times this year, making it her 15th visit since becoming vice president.

Harris has seen momentum in her presidential bid and appears to have energized both her base and left-leaning independents. She is hoping to keep Georgia in play for the presidential election in November.

In addition, she is hoping to sway Republicans who do not openly support former President Donald Trump. Last week, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan threw his support behind Harris, citing Trump’s incitement of the Jan. 5 riot at the Capitol. She is hoping to win over GOP voters who supported Nikki Haley during the primary elections.

Harris is also hoping to flip the age-related narrative that was used against Biden onto Trump, who is now the oldest presidential candidate at 77.

During her rally, Harris is expected to touch on reproductive and women’s rights, gun violence, and the economy.

Also, the question of her running mate is still in play. Many will be watching her rallies in the coming days to see if she will be announcing a pick.

Harris's rally comes days before an announced rally for her Republican opponents, President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

Her rally will be livestreamed starting at 7 p.m. on FOX5Atlanta.com and on the FOX Local app.