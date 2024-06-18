Kamala Harris visiting Atlanta to talk gun violence with Quavo, headline Juneteeth party

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta on Tuesday to meet with Migos rapper Quavo on her fifth trip to Georgia this year.

The vice president will join the Grammy-nominated artist and philanthropist for a moderated conversation at the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit that is taking place on Takeoff’s birthday.

The summit will honor Quavo's former Migos group member and nephew Kirsnick "Takeoff" Khari Ball, who was killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley in 2022, and pay homage to the countless victims of gun violence in an effort to make Atlanta a model for gun violence reduction.

This follows a September conversation at the White House where the Vice President and Quavo discussed ways to advance commonsense gun safety policies.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks on conflict-related sexual violence at an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on June 17, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Harris leads the Biden Administration's work to address the epidemic of gun violence while overseeing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

The vice president will also headline a Juneteeth Block Party in the city and launch the opening of a new office for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Kamala Harris's previous visit to Georgia

Harris last visited Atlanta just a few days prior, participating in a moderated conversation at the 38th annual conference for 100 Black Men of America, last Friday at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

Harris took part in a moderated discussion on economic development during the event - detailing how the Biden-Harris administration has built economic opportunity, supported communities, and delivered historic investments for the American people during their first term in office.

With recent polls showing former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in the Peach State, Democrats are campaigning heavily in the battleground state to energize their base, as Republicans work to grow support among Black voters.

Since being sworn in as vice president, Harris has made 13 previous trips to Georgia.