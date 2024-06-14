VP Kamala Harris visiting Atlanta to discuss economic development Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Atlanta on Friday afternoon for her fourth visit to Georgia this year.

On Friday, Harris will participate in a moderated conversation at the 38th annual conference for 100 Black Men of America, which is being held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

The visit is part of Harris' nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. She will visit Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier in the day before traveling to Atlanta.

According to the White House, the tour reflects President Biden and Harris' commitment to invest in all of America, creating an economy in which every person has the freedom to thrive, and help underserved entrepreneurs access historic investments available locally to launch and scale their businesses, build wealth, and strengthen their communities.

During previous stops in the city, the vice president has talked about the Biden administration's efforts to bring down housing costs and to forgive student loans.

PREVIOUS STORIES

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Following her time in Atlanta, Harris will embark on an international trip to Switzerland, representing the U.S. at the Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine, an event promoted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will join Harris as part of the U.S. delegation.

Kamala Harris teaming up with Quavo in Atlanta

This won't be the only time Harris is expected to be in town this month.

On Tuesday, June 18, the vice president will return to Atlanta to join GRAMMY-nominated artist and philanthropist Quavo for a moderated conversation at the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit that is taking place on Takeoff’s birthday.

The summit will honor Quavo's former Migos group member and nephew Kirsnick "Takeoff" Khari Ball, who was killed in 2022, and pay homage to the countless victims of gun violence in an effort to make Atlanta a model for gun violence reduction.

During a speech on gun violence earlier in June in Maryland, Harris emphasized the need to pass more laws to stop gun violence and criticized former President Donald Trump's declarations that he would reopen gun show loopholes and repeal a bipartisan gun safety law.

"Maryland, this November you have the power to elect leaders who have actually kept our communities safe," Harris said.

Harris, who oversees the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, has previously met with Quavo at the White House to discuss ways to advance commonsense gun safety policies.

With these two visits, Harris will have made 14 trips since being sworn in as vice president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.