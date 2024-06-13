VP Kamala Harris teams with Quavo for Atlanta gun violence summit June 18

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to visit Atlanta twice in less than a week.

Harris will be in the city on Friday, June 14, to participate in a moderated conversation at the 38th annual conference for 100 Black Men of America, which is being held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

The visit is part of Harris' nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. She will visit Charlotte, North Carolina, before traveling to Atlanta.

On Tuesday, June 18, she will return to Atlanta to join GRAMMY-nominated artist and philanthropist Quavo for a moderated conversation at the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit that is taking place on Takeoff’s birthday.

The summit will honor Quavo's former Migos group member and nephew Kirsnick "Takeoff" Khari Ball, who was killed in 2022, and pay homage to the countless victims of gun violence in an effort to make Atlanta a model for gun violence reduction.

This follows a September conversation at the White House where the Vice President and Quavo discussed ways to advance commonsense gun safety policies.

Harris leads the Biden Administration's work to address the epidemic of gun violence while overseeing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

This will be the vice president’s fifth visit to Georgia this year and her 14th since being sworn in.