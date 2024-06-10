Vice President Kamala Harris headed to Atlanta Friday

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed back to Atlanta this week.

On Friday, she will participate in a moderated conversation at the 38th annual conference for 100 Black Men of America, which is being held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

The visit is part of Harris' nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. She will visit Charlotte, North Carolina, before traveling to Atlanta.

According to the White House, the tour reflects President Biden and Harris' commitment to invest in all of America, creating an economy in which every person has the freedom to thrive, and help underserved entrepreneurs access historic investments available locally to launch and scale their businesses, build wealth, and strengthen their communities.

Harris clicked off the nationwide tour in Atlanta in April. This will be the vice president's 4th visit to the state this year.

Following her engagements in Atlanta, the Vice President will embark on an international trip to Switzerland, visiting Zurich and Lucerne. She will participate in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, demonstrating the administration's commitment to global peace and security.