Family of cyclist killed in Coweta County crash calls for greater driver awareness

The family of a 69-year-old cyclist killed in a crash on a rural Coweta County road is speaking out, urging drivers to be more cautious and respectful toward cyclists.

The backstory:

Carl Wiggers, a well-known Newnan businessman and avid cyclist, was fatally struck by a truck while riding on Old Highway 85 near Eastside Elementary School on April 5. The driver, identified as 62-year-old Martyce Farmer, is facing charges including second-degree vehicular homicide.

Martyce Farmer (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Oh, I don't understand how you could have not seen him," said Marcia Wiggers, Carl’s wife. "He was out in the open, he had all red on, he was really big and using his bike lights."

Attorney Bruce Hagen, who represents the Wiggers family, emphasized the importance of driver awareness. "Here Carl Wiggers was doing nothing wrong and got run down by a driver — intentional or not — who just wasn’t being safe behind the wheel, and tragedy occurred," he said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Mangled wreckage after bicyclist was struck by a truck along Old Highway 85 near Eastside Elementary School on April 5, 2025. (Photo used with permission)

Hagen also called on the public to remember cyclists are more than just riders. "These are human beings and members of the community," he said.

Wiggers was a fixture in the south metro Atlanta cycling community and owned U Dirty Dog, a self-wash and pet grooming business, for more than two decades.

What's next:

A memorial ride is planned for next Wednesday in Peachtree City as part of a national effort to honor cyclists killed on the road over the past year. Participants are asked to wear red — Wiggers’ favorite color — in his memory.

The family hopes Carl Wiggers' death will serve as a reminder of what’s at stake when drivers fail to share the road.