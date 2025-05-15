Juvenile killed by train in Duluth, death investigation launched

The Brief A juvenile was killed after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Duluth, Georgia, on Wednesday night. The train operators attempted to stop using emergency brakes and sounding the horn but could not prevent the collision at a non-crossing area. The victim's identity is withheld due to age, and the investigation is ongoing.



A juvenile was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a train in Duluth, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:44 p.m. near Main Street and Dailey Drive.

What we know:

According to the Duluth Police Department, Norfolk Southern contacted authorities after one of its trains struck a person who was lying on the railroad tracks.

Emergency responders from Duluth police and the Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived to find the juvenile deceased on the tracks. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the southbound train was traveling through the city when its operators saw the person on the tracks. They attempted to stop by activating emergency brakes and sounding the horn but were unable to prevent the collision. The incident happened at a non-crossing area between the Rogers Bridge overpass and Dailey Drive.

What we don't know:

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office responded, and the victim was positively identified the next day. The individual’s name is being withheld due to their age.

The investigation remains ongoing.