Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Atlanta to tout small business investments

Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Atlanta on Monday kicking off the Biden administration's Economic Opportunity Tour.

The vice president's tour will kick off with a moderated conversation in Atlanta highlighting the economic opportunities created by the Biden-Harris Administration.

The vice president will then travel to Detroit the following week and then head to other states across the country.

Harris is playing a large role in the efforts to drum up support among African-American and young voters for the Democratic Party's reelection campaign.

With Georgia being considered a swing state, it's no surprise why Harris is making her 12th trip to the Peach State since she became vice president.

The vice president is set to arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around noon. She'll then take part in a conversation with Earn Your Leisure’s Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, and fly back to Washington, D.C. a few hours later.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a First In The Nation campaign rally at South Carolina State University on February 02, 2024 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Harris touting administration's small business support

During the tour, Harris will highlight the investments made by the Biden-Harris Administration, which have reportedly supported communities and helped people thrive. This includes investments in small businesses, job creation, access to capital for underserved communities, investments in infrastructure, healthcare initiatives, debt relief programs, education investments, affordable housing efforts, childcare cost reductions, and wealth-building initiatives.

"President Biden and I are committed to creating an economy in which every person has the freedom to thrive," Harris said in a statement. "Our economic approach has delivered great progress, and we will continue to invest in you, your family, and your future."

The vice president will also outline additional steps that she and President Biden are taking to expand this work. She will be joined on the tour by Administration officials, members of Congress, local leaders, and other special guests.

Since the beginning of 2024, Harris has made more than 35 trips to 16 states, meeting with small business owners and entrepreneurs in underserved communities to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face.