Walmart relocating Atlanta corporate workers amid round of layoffs

Walmart announced that most of the employees at its Atlanta office and remote workers will have to move out of the state as the big-box retailer manages a new round of layoffs.

On Tuesday, the retail giant announced layoffs that will affect several hundred jobs at its campus offices.

As part of the change, most employees working in offices in Atlanta will need to relocate to its primary offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area. The move will also affect most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas and Toronto offices.

The news, conveyed via a Walmart staff memo provided to The Associated Press, said the relocations will serve the goal of "bringing more of us together more often."

The memo likewise noted that being together in person "makes us better and helps us to collaborate, innovate and move even faster."

The memo did not give a reason for the layoffs beyond stating that "some parts of our business have made changes" that will result in job losses. The company did not say how many people would be affected by the cuts or the relocations.

A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions regarding the reason for the layoffs and why Walmart is working to consolidate other office jobs in Arkansas, New Jersey and California.

The company's earnings report is expected on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.