Pedestrian killed in overnight crash at Kennesaw intersection

A pedestrian has died in a crash in Cobb County overnight, police say.

Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly collision happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Cherokee Street NW and Shiloh Road NW in Kennesaw.

Medics rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital. Sadly the pedestrian was unable to survive their injuries.

Police have not released any details about the crash or released the name of the pedestrian at this time.

It is unclear if the driver in the crash will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.