Shoe-loving thieves steal sneakers, electronics from Atlanta storage

article

Atlanta police are looking for thieves who broke into multiple storage units on Bishop Street in Midtown Atlanta on May 5.

One of the victims visited his storage unit on May 6 and noticed the lock had been changed. After employees of the storage facility opened his unit, he discovered that it had been ransacked and many items were missing, including approximately 40 to 50 pairs of sneakers, sports jerseys, hats, jewelry, two PlayStation 5 consoles, and controllers.

Police then spoke to another man who had a similar experience.

He had visited his unit on May 2, and when he returned on May 6, he also noticed his lock had been changed. Once he gained access, he discovered that he was missing a MacBook Pro, a beat maker, and PlayStation 5 console.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw two men entering the units and removing items.

One man was wearing a surgical mask, all-black clothing with a hood, and Penny Hardaway footwear.

The other suspect was also wearing a surgical mask, jean shorts, an Army green jacket, black/red Hawks cap, and Dub Zero Jordan footwear.

The men were riding in a black or dark blue BMW SUV.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.