Couple allegedly steals $40K watch from man after ride from Buckhead bar

article

In the early hours of April 28, Atlanta police responded to an incident involving a strong arm robbery at 3660 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta. The event took place around 2:30 a.m. after the victim, who had just left Johnny’s Hideaway, was offered a ride home by a female suspect.

The victim, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, accepted the ride, unaware of the impending danger.

The man told police that he noticed another man in the backseat of the woman's car but did not initially react with alarm. Upon reaching his home, the situation escalated when the woman demanded his watch. After he refused, both the man and woman allegedly assaulted him and then fled with the watch.

According to the incident report, the watch was reportedly worth $40,000.

Atlanta police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man and woman. Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.