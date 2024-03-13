Man claims he was drugged at Buckhead bar before being robbed

A man is out thousands of bucks after he says he was drugged at a Buckhead bar last month and then kidnapped and robbed.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking into several similar cases.

"I don't remember ever leaving the bar, I don't remember talking to anyone," one of the victims told FOX 5.

"The only memory I have is a very vague memory of being in the back of a car and I remember my phone not on me, and I was like, that's really weird," he said.

The man in his mid-20s, who we are not identifying for safety reasons, says he was bar hopping for a friend's birthday. When he woke up the next morning, he reported to the police that his phone and wallet were gone, along with items like his Rolex watch and ring. He says the crook did not just take his credit and debit cards but used them too.

"Everyone drinks, everyone goes out with friends and has fun and lets their guard down, but that shouldn't be some kind of invitation for someone to take complete advantage of you," he said.

This concerning crime does not appear to be isolated. FOX 5 has obtained a number of Atlanta police reports of high-value thefts after leaving several well-known Buckhead bars since 2021.

According to the reports, crooks stole hundreds if not thousands from them, in some cases using mobile payment apps.

While most do not mention being drugged and kidnapped, some do.

Atlanta police say many bars in the area hire off-duty police officers to deter crime.

"It's very clear that there's something going on in the Buckhead bars," he said.

APD says it is taking this seriously and investigators have an arrest warrant for a suspect. The victim has now moved out of Buckhead. He says APD needs to warn others about these crimes.

"I don't feel safe in Buckhead," the victim said.

Atlanta Police released tips to keep yourself safe when out drinking: