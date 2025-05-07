Georgia high school teacher arrested for school shooting threats

The Brief Warren County High School teacher Mason Garrett, 22, has been arrested and charged with one felony count of Terroristic Threats and Acts. Investigators say Garrett made verbal threats to shoot both staff and students at the school on April 24, 2025. The GBI is continuing its investigation; tips can be submitted anonymously by phone, online, or through the "See Something, Send Something" app.



A Warren County High School teacher has been arrested and charged with making violent threats against staff and students, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

Mason Garrett, 22, of Newton County, was charged with one felony count of Terroristic Threats and Acts following an incident that allegedly took place at the school on April 24. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer requested GBI assistance in the investigation on April 28.

Authorities say Garrett made verbal threats to shoot both staff and students. He was arrested the next day, April 29, and booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Thomson regional office at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.