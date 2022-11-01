Migos rapper Takeoff remembered as lowkey, an Atlanta original

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos -- along with a reputation as the trio's most lowkey member -- before he was killed in a shooting early Tuesday.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Houston bowling alley, police there said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made, and police were imploring witnesses to come forward with information.

VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW LEAD-UP TO DEADLY SHOOTING OF MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF IN HOUSTON: TMZ

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up in suburban Atlanta -- Gwinnett County was less than flatteringly name-checked in a couple Migos tracks -- alongside the two other members of the group. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin, and the trio was raised in large part by Takeoff's mom.

Takeoff was the youngest of the three, and viewed as the most laidback member. He didn't appear in headlines at the rate of Offset, who is married to Cardi B, and he wasn't in high demand as a featured act on top 10 tracks like Quavo, who has guested on hits with Post Malone, DJ Khaled and Drake.

Houston police chief vows they will find Takeoff's killer: 'We've gotta stand together'

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Houston Police confirmed Atlanta rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early that morning. The police chief spoke candidly about the shooting, noting the prevalence of violence in the Hip-Hop world. Authorities also empathized, not just with a heartbroken family, but with devastated fans.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. Everybody spoke of what a great young man he is," Chief Troy Finner said. "We've got to police ourselves."

"We've gotta stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry. I'm calling here in Houston to meet with artists to see how we can taper things down," he said.

HOUSTON POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH OF MIGO'S RAPPER TAKEOFF

TMZ obtained 911 dispatcher audio of the calls for help.

Around 2:30 Tuesday morning, police say dozens of people were gathered at a Houston bowling alley for a private party. They received a call for shots fired. Medics rushed two people to the hospital for surgery.

The 28-year-old Takeoff, one third of Migos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police have not yet said anything about a suspect.

Migos rapper had a huge impact on Atlanta culture, friends and fans say

Takeoff of Migos perform onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

"This doesn't seem like beef. He was known for being a very to-him-self person," TMZ's Charles Latibeaudiere told FOX 5 News.

"I think he was very impactful to the game, and he gave back to the community, and he will be missed," a fan who only wanted to go by Pablo said.

Fans were excited to hear Takeoff's new music that he and his uncle, Quavo, released just this week.

Barring the potential of a posthumous album, "Messy" is the last song fans will hear Takeoff on.

"Here's a guy who was really beloved." Latibeaudiere said. "Many people said this project really allowed him to shine whereas others he was sort of off in the background. This was his moment."

"Oftentimes, us rappers are coming from disenfranchised communities, and we want to stay connected to our communities," Christian rapper Lecrae said. "We want to be a part of them. It's unfortunate people take advantage of all you have accomplished."

Migos rapper Takeoff honored by Atlanta sports

Rapper Takeoff of the the Migos performs during halftime during Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Takeoff, along with other members of Migos, have been big supports of Atlanta sports. Many have been caught in the stands, on the sidelines, or on the court or field performing at a game.

When the news hit early Tuesday morning, Atlanta's sports teams expressed their condolences. The Atlanta Hawks posted about the loss on Twitter writing:

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture. Sending our love to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss today."

The Atlanta Falcons echoed that sentiment writing:

"Rest in Peace Kirshnik ‘Takeoff’ Khari Ball Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends"

The Atlanta Braves wrote:

"RIP to Atlanta’s own Takeoff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

