Video appears to show lead-up to deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston: TMZ

Atlanta rapper Takeoff, a member of the popular Georgia group Migos along with Quavo and Offset, was killed in an early morning shooting at a Houston bowling alley. Houston police are still searching for his killer.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon investigators are asking the public to submit videos of the incident.

One video that likely will be combed over by police will be one that was obtained by TMZ. The video can be hard to watch and some may find it disturbing.

MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF SHOT TO DEATH AT HOUSTON BOWLING ALLEY

The video appears to show Quavo, one of the other members of Migos, getting into a heated argument with someone, and Takeoff is not too far away from him. Top-rated boxer, Shakur Stevenson also appears to be seen standing next to Takeoff.

In the video, a discussion about basketball can be heard, and someone says "I don’t get down like that."

Moments later, the camera appears to be moving away from the crowds just seconds before the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard. People are seen fleeing from the area. At least 10 shots can be heard being fired in the video.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking witnesses who might have fled the scene to come forward.

"Even if we have a face, the best thing is if somebody could stand up, because somebody knows exactly who it was, and I am really confident somebody is going to step up," Chief Finner said.

Two other people, a man and a woman, both in their early 20s, were driven in a private car to an area hospital. Police say both are expected to survive their injuries.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department.