Presidential race heating up in Georgia before visit by VP Kamala Harris

The presidential race is heating up in Georgia, with both campaigns striving to secure Peach State voters. Presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Georgia tomorrow, aiming to energize her supporters.

RELATED STORY: VP Kamala Harris to make first campaign stop in Atlanta after becoming presumptive nominee

On Sunday, the Georgia GOP held a packed event to train poll watchers, with Chairman Josh McKoon highlighting the growing enthusiasm among voters. McKoon emphasized the importance of early voting for their base, hoping to also mobilize less frequent voters to support President Trump and the Republican ticket. "We really want to turn our base voters early," McKoon stated. "If we can get them to vote, they will vote for President Trump and the Republican ticket."

Meanwhile, Democratic volunteers were active in DeKalb County on Saturday, canvassing as part of their Get Out the Vote effort. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett participated, emphasizing the importance of connecting with voters. "So many people want to know who the candidate is and why they are supporting them," Plaskett explained.

Recent Fox News polls indicate that the race is extremely close, with surveys conducted in battleground states like Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In these states, the economy remains the most critical issue for voters.

Reflecting on the energy of Republican voters, McKoon remarked, "The enthusiasm and energy on behalf of the Republican voters is through the roof. I have never seen it like this before."

RELATED STORIES

Georgia played a crucial role in the last election, and it is expected to be just as significant this November. According to several polls released last week, it’s a virtual toss-up between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to visit Georgia again, with a campaign stop scheduled in Atlanta on Tuesday. This will be her first appearance in Georgia since announcing her presidential bid. The Democratic Party could officially nominate Harris as their candidate as early as Aug. 1.