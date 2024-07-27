Kamala Harris delivers virtual address at Atlanta Voters of Tomorrow Summit

article

Vice President Kamala Harris made a digital appearance in the Peach State, delivering a virtual address at a Gen-Z-led summit in Atlanta. The focus was on reaffirming the importance of young voters in the upcoming election and ensuring that their voices are heard and valued.

Voters of Tomorrow is the organization that put together the summit. Hundreds of young people enthusiastic about politics and activism attended the event on Saturday.

"We know young voters will be key, and we know your vote cannot be taken for granted," Harris told attendees. "It must be earned, and that is exactly what we will do."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Voters of Tomorrow Summit

The Harris for President campaign and the Democratic National Committee were official partners of the Voters of Tomorrow summit.