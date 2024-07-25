VP Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta for campaign event

Vice President and probable Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is coming to Atlanta next week.

A source with the Harris campaign confirmed with FOX 5's Deidra Dukes that the vice president will be in Atlanta next Tuesday.

It will be her first appearance in Georgia since President Joe Biden announced his decision to end his reelection campaign and endorse Harris as his replacement in the upcoming election against former President Donald Trump.

Details about the visit to the Peach State have not been released at this time.

MORE: Kamala Harris wins over Georgia Democrats: 'Georgia is all in'

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by Chris duMond/Ge Expand

Harris quickly got on the road after Biden's announcement. She drew a large crowd on Tuesday at a rally in the Milwaukee area and then followed it up with an appearance at a gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis the next day. On Thursday, she traveled to Houston to speak at the AFT Convention.

In her recent speeches, the California politician characterized the election as "a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future, the other focused on the past."

The Democratic Party could make Harris its nominee as soon as Aug. 1 in a virtual vote and could formalize the nomination of her yet-unknown running mate soon after.

RELATED STORIES

While polls show Harris slightly trailing Trump in Georgia, Democrats in the state have said the potential change in candidate has led to a change in the campaign.

Atlanta-based Black Voters Matter says it has watched a surge of energy get injected into the race, especially among young voters, who were not very enthusiastic about Biden’s reelection bid.

"I tell you the chat group for our college organizers has been lit," Black Voters Matter co-founder Cliff Albright told FOX 5. "You’ve got new people looking to vote and knock on doors."

Trump takes aim at Harris at rally

Since Biden's departure, Trump has ramped up his criticism of Harris, calling her "the same as Biden but much more radical."

"So now we have a new victim to defeat: Lyin’ Kamala Harris," Trump said, labeling her "the most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history."

Trump also accused Harris of being just as responsible for Biden’s policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, which saw illegal crossing arrests reach record highs at the end of 2023 and repeated his pledge to conduct mass deportations with the help of local police.

"Kamala’s deadly destruction of America’s borders is completely and totally disqualifying. She shouldn’t be allowed to run for president with what she’s done," Trump told supporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.