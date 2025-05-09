2 Memphis murder suspects, 2 others arrested in Marietta area

The Brief Four suspects from Memphis, including two wanted for homicide, were arrested in Marietta following a joint investigation with the FBI and Memphis Police. Officers executed search warrants at a Crestridge Drive residence and seized over five pounds of marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone, psilocybin mushrooms, and THC edibles. All four suspects face multiple felony charges, including fugitive from justice and intent to distribute several controlled substances.



Four individuals from Memphis, Tennessee, are in custody after a joint operation between the Marietta Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force uncovered two murder suspects and a significant drug stash in a Marietta home.

What we know:

The investigation began May 7 when Marietta Police were alerted by the Memphis Police Department’s Gang Unit that suspects in an April 22 homicide case may be hiding in the area. Based on those tips, Marietta’s Crime Interdiction Unit launched a local investigation, ultimately securing a search warrant for 24-year-old Lacameron Jenkins.

That evening, Marietta’s SWAT and Special Operations Group executed the warrant at a residence on Crestridge Drive. During the search, multiple individuals were detained. Officers also observed narcotics in plain view, prompting a second search warrant for the property.

Investigators seized a range of drugs, including over five pounds of marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone, Psilocybin mushrooms, and THC edibles. As a result, four suspects were arrested and now face multiple felony charges.

Those arrested include:

Martavious Jenkins, 34, of Memphis: Fugitive from justice and five counts of felony intent to distribute controlled substances, including marijuana, psilocybin, MDMA, Oxycodone, and THC.

Lacameron Jenkins, 24, of Memphis: Fugitive from justice and five counts of felony intent to distribute the same substances.

Maria Jenkins, 25, of Memphis: Charged with five felony counts of intent to distribute the listed narcotics.

Jade Brown, 19, of Memphis: Also faces five felony counts of intent to distribute the same drugs.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the arrests would not have been possible without collaboration between law enforcement in Georgia and Tennessee, and the investigation into the Memphis homicide is ongoing.