4 students injured during Water Day event at Lumpkin County school

The Brief Four students at Blackburn Elementary suffered minor injuries after a high-pressure water spray was accidentally discharged from a fire truck during a Water Day event. School officials are in contact with the affected families and are providing support as the investigation continues. Local emergency officials are working with the school to review safety procedures and prevent similar incidents in the future.



An afternoon of fun at Blackburn Elementary School took an unexpected turn Thursday when a fire truck demonstration led to minor injuries for four students.

What we know:

According to school officials, the incident occurred during a scheduled recreational "Water Day" event. A high-pressure water spray was unintentionally discharged from a fire truck, striking four elementary-aged students. The injuries were reported to be minor.

What they're saying:

"We are in close contact with the families of the injured students and are providing support to them during this time," a statement from the school said. "The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority."

School administrators said they are working with local emergency officials to investigate the incident and determine exactly how it occurred. Officials also said that safety protocols will be reviewed and strengthened to prevent future accidents.

What we don't know:

No additional details were immediately available about the condition of the students or the type of demonstration involved.