Gov. Kemp signing FY2026 budget, regulatory reform legislation Friday

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp signs Georgia’s $37.7 billion FY2026 budget, which includes major investments in prisons, education, and health care. The budget allocates $250 million to hire more prison guards and raise pay, and $98 million for student safety, mental health services, and literacy coaches. Kemp is also expected to sign regulatory reform legislation aimed at tort reform, limiting foreign influence, and stabilizing insurance costs.



Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s $37.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2026, a spending plan that prioritizes prisons, education, and health care, on Friday morning.

What we know:

The budget includes $250 million for Georgia’s prison system to hire additional guards and boost pay for current staff, a move prompted by findings from a recent federal audit.

Education funding will also see a boost, with $98 million allocated for initiatives such as student safety, mental health support, and hiring literacy coaches. The budget continues Georgia’s policy of paying for building projects with cash instead of incurring debt.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Health care also receives attention in the new budget, with $16.9 million earmarked to increase reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers and $7.4 million for graduate medical education to help address a shortage of health care professionals, especially in rural areas.

What's next:

In addition to the budget, Kemp is expected to sign a major regulatory reform package into law at 1 p.m. Friday. The legislation—centered on tort reform—aims to level the playing field in Georgia’s courtrooms, restrict the influence of hostile foreign powers in consumer and legal matters, stabilize insurance costs, and increase fairness and transparency in the legal system. The governor has said the reforms are designed to keep Georgia the best state to live, work, and raise a family.