Georgia allocates $250M to tackle prison neglect and violence

Georgia lawmakers have approved a $250 million budget allocation aimed at improving conditions in the state’s prisons.

The move comes after a federal investigation found rampant violence and neglect in correctional facilities.

The backstory:

Georgia's prison system has come under intense scrutiny following a damning 93-page report from the U.S. Department of Justice released last October. The report highlighted rampant violence and neglect within the state's correctional facilities, describing the conditions as "cruel and unusual punishment" and asserting that Georgia failed to protect inmates, thereby violating their constitutional rights. This investigation has spurred significant action from state lawmakers.

What we know:

In response to the federal investigation, Georgia lawmakers have approved a substantial $250 million budget allocation as part of the 2026 state budget. This funding is earmarked for improving conditions in the state's prisons, specifically by hiring 700 new guards and increasing salaries for existing staff. The goal is to address the issues of violence and neglect that have plagued the correctional facilities.

Local perspective:

Monique Monge, a mother who has experienced the tragic consequences of these conditions firsthand, has become a vocal advocate for change. Her son, 23-year-old Almir Harris, died while in custody at Baldwin State Prison. Harris, who had autism and diabetes, was allegedly denied medication by prison staff and was found hours later in a day room due to overcrowding. Monge expressed her heartbreak, stating, "They ended up calling me on New Year's Eve to inform me that my son had died."

What they're saying:

Despite the new funding, Monge remains skeptical about whether conditions will truly improve. "There hasn't been any improvement in what's been going on in the Georgia Department of Corrections," she said. Monge has since launched the Almir Campaign, advocating for legislation to ensure inmates receive proper medical care. She emphasized, "If an inmate wasn't sentenced to death, they should not be dying in prison for the prison’s inability to provide them with adequate medical care."

What's next:

Monge and other families affected by Georgia’s prison system are organizing a gathering at Grant Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. to demand accountability and transparency. They aim to rally support for legislative changes that would prevent further tragedies. "We're trying to get people to sign it so that we can help implement some legislation to keep another family from going through this," Monge said.

Why you should care:

The issues within Georgia's prison system are not isolated incidents but reflect broader systemic problems that affect the rights and well-being of inmates. The recent budget allocation is a step towards addressing these issues, but continued advocacy and public pressure are crucial to ensure meaningful change.