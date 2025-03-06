Crossover Day 2025: Kemp signs amended budget, school security bills pass

The Brief Lawmakers push key bills on sports betting, boxing, and DEI ahead of Crossover Day deadline. Gov. Kemp signs 2025 budget , including tax cuts and Hurricane Helene relief. Senate approves school security bills , requiring mobile panic alarms in public schools.



Georgia lawmakers are racing against the clock at the State Capitol as today marks Crossover Day, the crucial deadline for legislation to pass either the House or Senate to remain under consideration this session. Lawmakers are expected to work late into the night, debating and voting on dozens of bills before time runs out.

Several high-profile bills are on the line, including legislation on sports betting, boxing regulations, and a measure that would eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in Georgia schools.

Gov. Kemp Signs Amended 2025 Budget

Earlier in the day, Gov. Brian Kemp held a press conference to sign the amended 2025 budget, which includes funding for Hurricane Helene relief efforts, tax cuts, and another tax rebate for Georgia taxpayers. Kemp emphasized that the goal of the budget is to help Georgians navigate economic challenges, support businesses, and create job opportunities.

School Security Bills Pass Senate Amid Safety Concerns

In the wake of the recent Apalachee High School shooting, the Georgia Senate passed three school security bills Thursday morning. One of the key measures would require all Georgia public schools to install mobile panic alarms, which would be directly linked to law enforcement and emergency responders.

Lawmakers in favor of the bill argue that early alert systems can save lives in the event of a school emergency, citing the recent shooting as an example of how critical response times can be.

As the legislative session continues, lawmakers will be working to push through as many bills as possible before the Crossover Day deadline. More updates are expected throughout the day as major votes take place under the Gold Dome.