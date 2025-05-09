70-year-old Trenton man convicted on drug charges in Dade County

article

The Brief A Dade County jury convicted 70-year-old Conuard Thomas "Tommy" Higdon of trafficking and possessing methamphetamine after agents found 40 grams of the drug in his truck. Higdon was sentenced to 12 years in prison, 18 years of probation, and fined $200,000 following the April 21 trial. District Attorney Clayton Fuller pledged continued aggressive prosecution of meth traffickers, calling meth a destructive force in Appalachian communities.



A 70-year-old man from Trenton has been convicted on drug trafficking charges following a jury trial in Dade County Superior Court.

What we know:

Conuard Thomas "Tommy" Higdon was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine after a trial held on April 21 before Judge Chris Arnt.

On April 23, Higdon was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by 18 years on probation, and was fined $200,000.

The backstory:

The case stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. Agents were conducting a drug-related operation at a residence on Spring Lake Drive when Higdon pulled up in a pickup truck. According to testimony, he appeared surprised upon making eye contact with Agent Ryan Matthews and was seen trying to conceal a black magnetic box near the center console of his vehicle.

Agents conducted a consent search of the truck and recovered approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine inside the concealed box. The investigation was led by Task Force Commander Casey York.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh prosecuted the case, with support from Administrative Assistant Tamara Clayton, Victim-Witness Services Director Amy Reed, and Chief Investigator Christy Smith.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller has vowed to continue aggressively targeting methamphetamine trafficking in the region.